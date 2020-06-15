Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for MARIE NASCENZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE L. (DEGIROLAMO) NASCENZI

MARIE L. (DEGIROLAMO) NASCENZI Obituary
NASCENZI, Marie L. (DeGirolamo) Age 94, a longtime resident of Sharon, MA, passed away after a short battle with Covid-19 on June 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmella (Polvere) DeGirolamo. Marie was born on November 8, 1925 in Sharon and attended Sharon High School. She married her husband Paul Nascenzi on January 26, 1947 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Sharon. During World War II she was employed as a packer at the Plymouth Rubber Company in Canton. Marie was called back to work at the rubber plant in the 1960s and retired in 1988. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie enjoyed walking for exercise and cooking for her family. Her pasta sauce and apple pie were legendary. Her quiet demeanor masked a quick wit and wry sense of humor. She had a wonderful laugh and her hugs were filled with love. Marie was the devoted mother of Paul Nascenzi and his wife Julie and daughter Linda and her husband Steve Hammond. Beloved grandmother of Nicole, Corey, Justin and Bryan. Adored great-grandmother of Jaivian, Umbria, Jaician and Jionni. Sister of the late Carmina "Annie" Vacca, Adeline "Lil" Savino, Ralph "Luffy" DeGirolamo, Joseph DeGirolamo, Pasquale "Pat" DeGirolamo, Daniel DeGirolamo and Joanne Ioanilli. In accordance with Marie's desire to keep her family safe, a funeral Mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, likely next year, when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Home for Little Wanderers, http://www.thehome.org Since we are unable to safely gather at this time, it would mean a great deal to Marie's family if you would share your memories of Marie via the funeral home website at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
