Marie L. (Larocque) SHEEHY


1959 - 2020
Marie L. (Larocque) SHEEHY Obituary
SHEEHY, Marie L. (Larocque), RN, GNP-BC Age 60, of Tewksbury, passed away July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of John W. "Jack" Sheehy, Jr. Daughter of the late Roland E. and Doris V. (Beaulieu) Larocque. Mother of Colleen M. Sheehy of Tewksbury, Erin B. (Sheehy) Pearce and her husband Jason of Littlestown, PA, Liam R. Sheehy of Somerville, and Keegan J. Sheehy of Bloomington, IN. Sister of Robert E. Larocque and his wife Nancy of Duxbury. She leaves several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Calling Hours in adherence to state COVID-19 guidelines will be Monday, July 13, from 4-8 p.m. at Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William's Church, Tewksbury. Interment will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Masks/face coverings and social distancing required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to advance neuro-oncology research at Massachusetts General Hospital. Please send checks to MGH, Attn: Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or at giving.massgeneral.org/donate For obituary, see www.farmeranddee.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
