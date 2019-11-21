Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
MARIE WALLACE
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Somerville, MA
MARIE L. (HOLMAN) WALLACE


1923 - 2019
WALLACE, Marie L. (Holman) Of Somerville, November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. (Joe) Wallace. Loving mother of John J. Wallace and his wife Catherine J. of Osterville. Katherine M. Dougherty and her late husband Donald P. of Methuen, Daniel J. Wallace, Jr. of Newton, Robert E. Wallace of Somerville, Mary Lynne Wallace of Somerville, Judith A. Wallace and her wife Denise M. Fountain of Medford. Sister of the late John (Jackie) Holman. Sister-in-law of the late John S. and Mary A. (Wallace) Hayes of Somerville and James F. (Frannie) Wallace and Sheila F. Wallace Dunn of Somerville and Buzzards Bay. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin K. Wallace, Mark A. Dougherty and Kristen E. Dougherty. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8pm. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. Proud alumna of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Class of 1941. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
