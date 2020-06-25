|
|
ENGLAND, Marie Louise Of Cambridge, June 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Devoted daughter of the late Katherine R. (Foster) and Frederick M. England. Loving sister of Katherine Lydon of Cambridge, Shirley Batchelder of Billerica and the late Barbara Blaisdell, Emma Judd, Grace Reed, Millie Rotunno, Dorothy McSheffery, William and Frederick England, Jr. Aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Further survived by Jean and Harry Keegan, and their family of Cambridge. Longtime employee of Welch's Candy Co. of Cambridge. Due to the current pandemic, Marie's Burial will be private at Cambridge Cemetery. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to SEC Foundation, "Joshua Lydon Fund," 201 Crescent Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020