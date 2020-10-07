MAICH, Marie Louise (Zeuli) Born in East Boston, Massachusetts on May 23, 1924, left this life on October 1, 2020. She is survived by two living children, Paul Maich (Jessica Isban) of Granger, Indiana, and Patricia Maich of Middletown, Connecticut. Her eldest son, Peter, and his wife, Mary Ellen, passed away in 2014 and 2010 respectively. Marie was also blessed with four grandchildren, Emily (Christopher) Killilea of South Bend, Indiana, Katherine Maich (Nicolás Sacco) of State College, Pennsylvania, Hilary Maich (Bryan Robertson) of South Bend, Indiana, William Maich of Boston, Massachusetts, and two great-grandchildren, Fiona and Stella Robertson of South Bend, Indiana. After the loss of her mother, who died in childbirth when Marie was only six, she was raised by her aunts in South Norwalk, Connecticut. While working at the Hat Corporation of America after graduating from Norwalk High School, she met and married William "Billy" Maich in 1946, and, blessed with three children, they went on to create a life filled with love and connection. Through the years, Marie was a stay at home mother, which included taking care of her ailing in-laws. When she felt her youngest was old enough, Marie returned to the workforce to supplement the family income. Being very social, her role as an office manager at Character Novelty Company, and later in the secretarial pool at MBI, Inc., provided many opportunities for lasting friendships. When she fell ill with lymphoma, those friendships helped carry her through the struggle of the yearlong treatments. She never missed a day of work. Marie's love of connection and talking kept her on the phone for hours with her best friend, Lucy, her cousin, Kay, and many others. She and Billy found a way to make their house the place where the high school and college friends of their three children congregated. They loved having group discussions on the politics of the day, but unlike many of their age at that time, they wanted to hear and understand the views of their kids and their friends. They really enjoyed singing and joining in on folk songs and songs from their younger days. Marie had a gift for harmonizing with Billy and loved singing 'their song,' "Heart of My Heart." After retirement, they moved to South Bend, Indiana, and later relocated to Pembroke Park, Florida, where they spent many terrific years with old and new friends. In the summer, they would return to Connecticut where their daughter, Patty, would take them to the casino where Marie relished putting one nickel after another into slot machines, pulling the levers, and watching people. When Billy passed away in 2004, Marie returned to South Bend, where she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and the Isban family, who embraced her as their own. Marie lived in an apartment for several years before moving to an independent living facility. After a series of falls, she moved to Creekside Village, where their specialized care improved her quality of life dramatically. Marie loved to eat good food, especially dessert. At Creekside, when we'd ask her how dinner was, a frequent response was, "Delicious." She loved socializing with the residents at meals, watching old movies on TV, and praying. A person of deep faith, Marie kept a running, fluid list in her head of people to pray for, which she did on and off throughout the day. The family wants to thank Erin Ginter, and all the nurses and aides at Creekside Village who cared for Marie in a completely loving way. They especially want to thank Carolyn Fobes, who checked in on her every day, multiple times. Carolyn went above and beyond in her care of Marie and became a friend, a confidant, and a person Marie loved. There can be no funeral now, but after the virus threat is over, we will have a gathering to celebrate her life in Indiana and another in Connecticut where she will be buried. Mom, Grandma, Great grandma, we love you, miss you, and will never forget you. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Boys & Girls Club, 314 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth, Indiana, the Sister Maura Brannick Health Center, 326 S. Chapin St., South Bend, Indiana, or The Connecticut Special Olympics
. To donate to The Connecticut Special Olympics
email Kristen Mengold: kristenm@soct.org or call 203-230-1201 Ext 280. Thank you.