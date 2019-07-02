FORCUCCI, Marie, M. Wife, Mother, Yoga Teacher Marie Marguerite Forcucci, 91 passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 20, 2019 in Burlington, MA. Marie was born on April 27, 1928 to William Winthrop Monafo (born in Winthrop, MA, as Gaetano Marenghi) and Edith Katherine Monafo (born in Boston as Eda Caterina Rugo). Marie was the oldest of four children growing up in Dorchester, MA. She graduated from Girls Latin School and went on to graduate from Regis College. Marie took to the water early and became an avid swimmer earning the nickname "Esther Williams." Upon graduating college, she traveled overseas to teach grade school at the Kaiserslautern US Army base in Germany. There she met Corporal Augustino T. Forcucci who would become her husband of 50 plus years. Marie taught school in Boston for several years before starting a family. Gus and Marie raised four children in Milton, MA and retired to Marshfield, MA. Although a busy mother, Marie made time to stay active with tennis, swimming, and yoga. Yoga became her guiding light throughout her life and as an instructor her innate teaching skills blossomed. She taught yoga at the Marshfield Senior Center. Her children will always remember her headstands on the beach in Green Harbor, MA, and swimming a one-mile round trip, with just a swimsuit and cap, down to the jetty and back in 50-degree water. Her graceful, effortless, crawl stroke down the beach was a sight to behold. Her sister Janet remembers her wide wonderful smile, the strength of her will to make the best of the situations in which she found herself, and her determination to make the most of her life. Janet also remembers Marie as having a great zest for life: family, friends, travel, swimming, ice skating, yoga, and good times! Marie was a reader, always having a book by her side or a crossword puzzle. She was a skilled bridge player. While there are no career honors, committees, or awards, Marie served on the board of the Dorchester YMCA for many years, and taught yoga classes there well before the yoga craze. Marie lived life her way, with low stress and putting her general well being before accomplishment. Marie enjoyed excellent health throughout her life. We should all take to heart in how she lived. Marie is survived by her children: John Forcucci and his wife Lisa Sama of Westford, MA, David Forcucci of Kenmore, WA, Maria A. Cue and her husband Jonathan Cue of Lexington MA. Grandchildren: Alessandra B. Forcucci, Anastasia Forcucci, Jessica L. Forcucci, Natalie G. Forcucci, Mirabella M. Cue, David Sumner "Summy" Cue, Richard Callahan "Cal" Cue. Her sisters Janet Monafo Rahilly of Lexington, MA and Virginia Canti of Milan, Italy. Marie was predeceased by her husband Augustino T. Forcucci, her son Richard Forcucci and her brother William W. Monafo, Jr. Services Private. The family requests donations to the Boston inner city yoga center: http://www.handstoheartcenter.org/donate/



