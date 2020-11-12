1/
MARIE M. (PAPASODERO) MUSE
MUSE, Marie M. (Papasodero) Of Walpole, November 4, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John H. Muse, Jr. Loving mother of Mark A. Muse and his wife Sandy of Attleboro, Marlene B. Muse-Johnstone and her late husband Jerry of Foxborough, Paul "Greg" Muse of Walpole, and Gary J. Muse and his wife Joanne of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Jay, Katie, Kevin, Evan, Casey, Joseph, Jeremy, and Samantha, and great-grandmother of Maggie and Conor. Sister of the late Paul H. Papasodero and the late Elizabeth A. Silvi. At the request of Marie's family, all Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
