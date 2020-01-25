|
|
McALLISTER, Marie (Smith) Of Marlboro, passed peacefully with her loved ones and family by her side on January 22, 2020. Born in Boston on July 20, 1928, she was predeceased by her husband Paul F. McAllister of Marlboro, and husband Walter G. Shea of Natick, MA, sisters Irene F. Kelley of Natick, MA, Theresa Caserta of Winthrop, MA, Dorothy McMakin of Tewksbury, MA, Edith Feltrup of South Boston, MA, Barbara Beale of Hopkinton, MA. Survived by brothers Bernard Smith of Concord, MA, George Smith of Burlington, MA, Edwin Smith of Nashua, NH, daughter Maureen Magee and her husband Jack Rockledge of FL, grandchildren Jennifer Magner and her husband Chris of St. Petersburg, FL, Jack Norris and Alicia Norris of Rockledge, FL, 2 great-grandchildren, son W. Gregory Shea of Brookline, MA, stepson Kevin McAllister of Marlboro and many nieces and nephews. Formerly of Natick, Marie retired from the Framingham School System following a long career. She was an avid bowler, loved to dance and bake, and enjoyed helping her community. Her laughter and bubbly personality will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020