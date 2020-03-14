|
MOTTOLA, Marie "Palmie" (Belmonte) Lifelong resident of Revere passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Revere on September 8, 1928 to the late Joseph and Anna Belmonte (Caruso). Beloved wife of the late Angelo "Sonny." Devoted mother of Jean Mottola of Lynn formerly of Revere, Ernest "Ernie" Mottola and his wife Donna of Seabrook NH, and Joseph Mottola and his wife Andrea of Revere. Cherished grandmother of 8 and adoring great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Deacon Joseph Belmonte and his wife Barbara of Peabody, and the late Angela Carnavale. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marie was a local hairdresser on Beach St. for many years. She enjoyed her volunteer work with the Rosseti Senior Center, where many friendships were formed. Marie had a strong faith and would recite the rosary daily. Her famous line was "You Other One." Palmie will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020