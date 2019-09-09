Home

SISTER MARIE PATRICK DEVINE SNDdeN

DEVINE, SISTER MARIE PATRICK, SNDdeN In Worcester, Sept. 6, at age 90. With the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 72 years. Born in Somerville as Ethel B. Devine, daughter of Patrick J. and Mary V. (Carey) Devine. 1944 graduate of St. Joseph High School Somerville. 1958 graduate of Emmanuel College Boston majoring in English and Education. Longtime educator in Notre Dame affiliated schools in Greater Boston. She taught first and second grade, and reading at Presentation School in Brighton, St. Charles School in Woburn, Star of the Sea School in Marblehead, and Hudson Catholic High School. She also worked nearly 20 years in health care settings for her Sisters of Notre Dame in Worcester and Ipswich. She concluded her active ministry with many years of clerical support for the Ipswich Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame. She leaves a sister, Ann L. Marrs of Mt. Pleasant, SC, a brother, Thomas Devine of South Boston, many nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Predeceased by her sisters, Marion Luchetta and Maureen Connelly. Calling Hours Thursday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. Prayer Service at 2 p.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
