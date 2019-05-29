|
|
CAVICCHIO, Marie R. (Spangaldo) Of Saugus, formerly of Somerville, May 27. Wife of the late Gaetano "Gus" Cavicchio. Loving mother of Frank Cavicchio of Newburyport, Carol Simonelli & her husband Vincent of Everett, Diane Cavicchio of Lynn. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Simonelli. Sister of the late Anthony Spangaldo & Anna Cavallaro. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at stjude.org Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019