Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CAVICCHIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE R. (SPANGALDO) CAVICCHIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE R. (SPANGALDO) CAVICCHIO Obituary
CAVICCHIO, Marie R. (Spangaldo) Of Saugus, formerly of Somerville, May 27. Wife of the late Gaetano "Gus" Cavicchio. Loving mother of Frank Cavicchio of Newburyport, Carol Simonelli & her husband Vincent of Everett, Diane Cavicchio of Lynn. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Simonelli. Sister of the late Anthony Spangaldo & Anna Cavallaro. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at stjude.org Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now