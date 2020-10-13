MONAHAN, Marie R. (Racicot) Of Lexington, formerly of Belmont, Oct. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Monahan and the late Albert J. Racicot. Devoted mother of Janette Racicot & her partner, Ken Wax, of Lexington, Judith Moldstad & her husband, Charles, of Brewster and Sandra Hickey & her husband, Robert, of Arlington. Loving grandmother of Vittoria Buerschaper & her husband, William Fuqua, Kimbra Buerschaper, Stephen Freiner Jr. & his wife, Lindsey, David Freiner & his wife, Danielle, Michelle Freiner Hayes and her husband, Ryan, William & Alexandra Hickey. Great-grandmother of Michael & Annie Freiner. Sister of Francis M. Villirilli of CA and the late Eliza Giallongo and Louis J. Villirilli. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass and interment are private. Contributions in Marie's memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Association would be appreciated.