MARIE R. (RACICOT) MONAHAN
MONAHAN, Marie R. (Racicot) Of Lexington, formerly of Belmont, Oct. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Monahan and the late Albert J. Racicot. Devoted mother of Janette Racicot & her partner, Ken Wax, of Lexington, Judith Moldstad & her husband, Charles, of Brewster and Sandra Hickey & her husband, Robert, of Arlington. Loving grandmother of Vittoria Buerschaper & her husband, William Fuqua, Kimbra Buerschaper, Stephen Freiner Jr. & his wife, Lindsey, David Freiner & his wife, Danielle, Michelle Freiner Hayes and her husband, Ryan, William & Alexandra Hickey. Great-grandmother of Michael & Annie Freiner. Sister of Francis M. Villirilli of CA and the late Eliza Giallongo and Louis J. Villirilli. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass and interment are private. Contributions in Marie's memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Association would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Marie R. (Racicot) MONAHAN


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Memories & Condolences

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
