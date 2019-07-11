|
|
NEWMAN, Marie R. Of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 5th of short sudden battle with cancer. Previously of Melrose, MA. Born and raised in East Boston, MA. Marie is survived by her daughter Maria A. Hurley and partner Gunars Zandbergs, her son the late Richard J. Newman, grandchildren Angelica Marie Rose Hurley and Zachary John Richard Monaco and her longtime companion Richard Spinelli. Marie leaves behind a large family & many friends. A Celebration of Life along with Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 4:00 pm at Teresa's Function Facility at the former Thomson Country Club (Rt. 62), 20 Elm St., North Reading, MA. All are welcome. There will be a Burial Service at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester, MA on Friday, July 19th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 website: www.pancan.org Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society - Lady Lake 352-430-1449
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019