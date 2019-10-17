|
TARANTINO, Marie R. (Sutera) Of Winthrop, Oct. 15, 2019, devoted wife of the late Vincent G. Tarantino. Loving mother of Steven Tarantino and his wife Blanche of Hopkinton, Carl Tarantino and his wife Kathy of Winthrop and Susan Martucci and her husband Gus of Winthrop. Dear sister of Lucy Graffeo of Somerville, Mario Sutera of the North End, Salvatore Sutera, her twin, of Peabody and the late Beatrice Catanzaro, Freddy Sutera, Jimmy Sutera, Josephine Catanzaro, Leo Sutera, Katherine Cadigan, Annette Papa and Carl Sutera. Cherished grandmother of Suzanne, James, Andrea, Vincent, Christine, Shauna, Matthew and Julie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019