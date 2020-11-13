RECCHIA, Marie (Mastrangelo) At 88 years, in Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, unexpectedly on November 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Recchia for 46 years. Devoted mother to Maria Lucia Recchia & her husband Todd Watts of New Brunswick, Canada &Vincent M. Recchia & his wife, Stephanie. Adoring grandmother to Lorenzo M.Recchia, all of Winthrop. Dear sister of Joanne M. Fuller & her husband Brad of Reading & the late Caroline T. Burge, Frances Mauro, Albert V. Mastrangelo, Angelo Mastrangelo, Peter Mastrangelo, Jerry Mastrangelo, Rocco & Alfred Scorzello, Michael Scorzello & Joseph Scorzello. Also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law, George Burge of Danvers & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. A private Funeral Mass was celebrated by her nephew, the Rev. Joseph F. Scorzello of St. John's Seminary. Private interment services at Winthrop Cemetery (Belle-Isle Section), Winthrop were also held. Marie was a member of the Winthrop Lodge-Daughters of Italy, Winthrop Ladies Bowling League (held the office of Treasurer for the bowling league for many years) & the Winthrop Chapter of the Red Hats. She was a retired Medical Secretary & a familiar greeter at her in-laws & husband's East Boston business (Day Sq. Tailors). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere were honored to have assisted the family with the completion of funeral arrangements.