|
|
REED, Marie Age 92, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her daughter Susan's home in Naples, FL. She leaves her son, Barry Reed, Jr., her daughters, Susan Reed-Betts, Marie Weiner, and Debra Blake, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Reed, and daughter Nancy Reed.
Marie was born in Quincy, MA, the daughter of Richard and Albina Ash. She graduated from Regis College, Weston, MA. During her senior year, she met Barry Reed, a student at Holy Cross College. The marriage of Barry and Marie on June 2, 1951 was the beginning of a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure.
Through the years, Marie was active in her church, St. Denis, Westwood, MA. She served as a CCD teacher and a Eucharistic Minister. A passion of Marie's was working with children with special needs. She volunteered for many years.
Marie touched everyone she knew with her compassion, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the spring of 2020. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019