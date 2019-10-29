Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE REED Obituary
REED, Marie Age 92, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her daughter Susan's home in Naples, FL. She leaves her son, Barry Reed, Jr., her daughters, Susan Reed-Betts, Marie Weiner, and Debra Blake, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Reed, and daughter Nancy Reed.

Marie was born in Quincy, MA, the daughter of Richard and Albina Ash. She graduated from Regis College, Weston, MA. During her senior year, she met Barry Reed, a student at Holy Cross College. The marriage of Barry and Marie on June 2, 1951 was the beginning of a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure.

Through the years, Marie was active in her church, St. Denis, Westwood, MA. She served as a CCD teacher and a Eucharistic Minister. A passion of Marie's was working with children with special needs. She volunteered for many years.

Marie touched everyone she knew with her compassion, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the spring of 2020. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now