DRAY, Marie Rita (Scimemi) Age 96, of Concord, MA, died suddenly on May 26, 2020. Marie lived a long and wonderful life, on her own and on her own terms, until her death. Her loving husband of 46 years, Walter Henry Dray, predeceased her, as did her twin brother Salvatore (Santina) Scimemi, her brother Peter (Phyllis) Scimemi and cousin raised as her brother, Peter Angelo. Marie leaves a brother, Enrico (Virginia) Scimemi (Medford, MA) and three daughters and one son: Marie Allison Dray (Amelia Island, FL), Jeanne Elizabeth (Donald) Duffy (Plantation, FL), Noreen Ann (Randy) Cochran (Leesburg, VA) and Walter Robert (Denise) Dray (Boston). Marie leaves eight grandchildren: Caitlin (Andrew) Olejack (Orlando, FL), Michael Duffy (Stephanie Hopkinson) (Austin, TX), Maura Duffy, DVM (Austin, TX), Devon Dray (Waltham, MA), McKenzie Dray (Brighton, MA), Dakota Dray (Los Angeles, CA), Lindsey Cochran (Arlington, VA) and Kyle Cochran (Leesburg, VA). Marie will be laid to rest with her husband Walter at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, after a Catholic Mass and celebration of her life. Date and details to be determined. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020