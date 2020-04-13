Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARIE ROSE (AMATO) HERMAN

MARIE ROSE (AMATO) HERMAN Obituary
HERMAN, Marie Rose (Amato) Age 85, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald Herman. Loving mother of Deborah Milito of Tewksbury, Joseph S. Milito and his wife Deborah of Revere, and John F. Milito and his wife Doreen of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Mafalda "Muffie" Milito, Joseph Milito, Jr., Lauren Fiore, Lindsey and John Milito. Adored great-grandmother of Antonio, Joseph, Mia, Gabriella, and Athena. Dear sister of Marion Venuto of Peabody and her late husband Charles, Carl Amato and his wife Rose of Saugus, Elaine Lamattina and her husband Louis of Peabody and Carol Sicranzo and her husband Michael of Middleton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gathering, due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to a . For online guestbook, www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
