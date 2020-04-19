|
SASSANO, Marie (Addesso) Of Wakefield, April 15. Cherished wife of the late Louis A. Sassano. Loving mother of Steven Sassano of Key West, FL and Diane Boyer and her husband Michael of Dillsburg, PA. Grandmother of Zachary, Carolyn, and Christopher Boyer and Michael Boyer, III. Sister of the late Francis, Rose, and Theresa Addesso. She was born in Sala Consalina Italy and grew up in Brooklyn with her family. Lou and Marie moved to the Boston area to raise their children. Services will be at a later time. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. Contributions may be made to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 10 Riverside Drive, Lakeville, MA 02347. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020