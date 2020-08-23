Boston Globe Obituaries
MARIE (FLEMING) SISK

MARIE (FLEMING) SISK Obituary
SISK, Marie (Fleming) Age 89, of Hanover, passed away on August 20. Raised in Belmont, Rie, as she was known to her friends, was the loving wife of the late John Sisk; mother of Donna Kirby of Hanover; mother-in-law of Wayne Kirby of Falmouth; devoted grandmother of Taylor and Hannah Kirby; and sister of Mimi O'Brien of Depoe Bay, OR and the late Chappy Beaulieu of Reading. Rie was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Regis College and the master's program at Boston College. She was a research scientist at Polaroid for 37 years, working for Dr. Edwin Land in Cambridge on the groundbreaking SX70 camera. Rie was a founding member and President of the Walnut Hill Garden Club in Hanover and eventually became the South Shore District director of the Garden Club Federation of MA. She loved traveling, crossword puzzles and summers in Falmouth. Her Road Race parties each August were legendary. A wake will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, HANOVER, from 4:00 – 7:00. A funeral Mass will be private due to Covid-19 limits. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Rie's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020
