STRABONE, Marie (Moretti) Of Malden, Jan. 26. Wife of Anthony J. Moretti, Jr. Mother of Deena M. Pineo and husband William of Raymond, NH, Nicole M. Lordan and husband Daniel of Malden, and Anthony J. Strabone, III and wife Jennifer of Auburn, NH. Grandmother of Amber, Jared, Isabella, Gabriella and AJ. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thurs., Jan. 30 from 4-8PM. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Fri., Jan. 31st at 10:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden at 11:30AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or obit, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020