Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Malden, MA
View Map
MARIE (MORETTI) STRABONE

MARIE (MORETTI) STRABONE Obituary
STRABONE, Marie (Moretti) Of Malden, Jan. 26. Wife of Anthony J. Moretti, Jr. Mother of Deena M. Pineo and husband William of Raymond, NH, Nicole M. Lordan and husband Daniel of Malden, and Anthony J. Strabone, III and wife Jennifer of Auburn, NH. Grandmother of Amber, Jared, Isabella, Gabriella and AJ. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thurs., Jan. 30 from 4-8PM. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Fri., Jan. 31st at 10:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden at 11:30AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or obit, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
