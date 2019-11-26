|
STUDLEY, Marie "Pat" (Burns) Of Waltham. November 25, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur B. Studley Jr. Mother of Arthur B. Studley, III (Valerie) of Charlton, Ellen M. Russo of Burlington, Jeffrey J. Studley (Jacqueline) of Billerica, Jill A. Studley of Brookline, NH and John V. Studley (Lisa) of Framingham; sister of Wilma Morin (George) of Waltham, Peter Martocchio (Mimi) of Hollis, NH and the late George Burns and Thelma Pignone; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Pat's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, December 1st from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019