Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
MARIE "PAT" (BURNS) STUDLEY


1934 - 2019
STUDLEY, Marie "Pat" (Burns) Of Waltham. November 25, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur B. Studley Jr. Mother of Arthur B. Studley, III (Valerie) of Charlton, Ellen M. Russo of Burlington, Jeffrey J. Studley (Jacqueline) of Billerica, Jill A. Studley of Brookline, NH and John V. Studley (Lisa) of Framingham; sister of Wilma Morin (George) of Waltham, Peter Martocchio (Mimi) of Hollis, NH and the late George Burns and Thelma Pignone; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Pat's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, December 1st from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
