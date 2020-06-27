Boston Globe Obituaries
MARIE (MASTRAIN) SUPPA


1941 - 2020
MARIE (MASTRAIN) SUPPA Obituary
SUPPA, Marie (Mastrain) Of Revere, passed away on June 25, 2020. Marie was born in Winthrop, MA on June 28, 1941 to the late Frank and Nellie (Caporale) Mastrain. She was the beloved wife of the late Dominic Suppa. Marie was the devoted mother of Adriana DelGreco Tringale. She was the caring sister of Jeanne Hare and her husband Gary Hare. Marie had 3 loving godchildren, Ed Steriti, Carolyn Cucurullo, and Bobby Jo Martocchio. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marie worked for many years for the Stride Rite Corporation as well as the Visiting Nurses Association of Boston before entering retirement. Marie lived life to the fullest. She was known for her positive attitude and vibrant spirit. Her friends and family will truly miss her. Marie fought breast cancer for 18 years. She spent endless hours and days at Tufts Medical Center with her daughter by her side. Her sense of bravery and courage was admired by all. Marie's life will be honored at a Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29th, at 12:00, at St. Anthony's of Padua Church in Revere, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Due to COVID-19 requirements, masks are mandated once entering the church and capacity limits are in effect. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to the Tufts Medical Breast Health Center by visiting https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give. Please choose Breast Health as your designation. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share memory in the online guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
