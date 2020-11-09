STELLA, Marie Suzanne Horticulturist, Landscape Designer Age 79, of Ashfield, MA, died peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center. Born April 20, 1941 in Malden, MA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Frank and Constance (Santonelli) Stella. She attended Vassar College, received an MBA from NYU, and graduate certificates from Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in Landscape Design and Design History.Marie had an affinity for culinary arts, horticulture and ecological studies.She led international culinary and landscape tours including trips to Ireland, Japan and Italy. She formed friendships and acquired memorable stories that outlasted the subject at hand. Marie was a teacher at heart and had a special gift for conveying subject matter as a memorable experience. Marie specialized in creating environmentally sustainable landscapes. A few of her projects include El Jardin del Paraisio, a 3/4 acre children's garden in NYC, a teaching herb garden at Mass. Horticultural Society at Elm Bank, and The Beaver Lodge - LEED Platinum teaching center in Ashfield, MA.Marie is survived by her son C. Justin (Melissa) Byrnes and grandchildren Ayden, Rylee, and Dougie, as well as son E. Aran (Kimberly) Byrnes and grandchildren Everett Aran Byrnes and Sylvie Aida Byrnes. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends who loved her dearly.Marie is second oldest and is survived by her loving brothers Frank (Harriet) Stella and Paul Stella.Marie was predeceased by her former spouse, Charles E. Byrnes.Marie will be remembered for her sense of humor, storytelling, and zest for life. Her ability to entertain and warm-heartedness will be missed dearly.A green Burial took place Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pudding Hollow Cemetery, Hawley, MA.Donations in memory of Marie Stella can be made to one of her favorite charities, Heifer International,