Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Camillus Church
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Resources
MARIE T. (SHEA) DOHERTY

MARIE T. (SHEA) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Marie T. (Shea) Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge, January 20. Beloved wife of the late John F. "Jack" Doherty. Devoted mother of Thomas of Arlington, James and his wife Pari of Arlington, Paul and Christina of Burlington and the late John F. Doherty. Loving grandmother of Jacqueline, Kevin, Amanda, Nikki, Jimbo and the late Sean Doherty. Great-grandmother of Logan and Liam. Sister of the late Evelyn Monahan, Doris Boushell, Gerard, Michael, Warren, Cornelius and James Shea. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Friday, 4:00 to 7:00pm, in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral to commence at the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9:00, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30, at St. Camillus Church. Burial to follow Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made in Marie's memory to: The Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. Longtime crossing guard for both Parmenter and Brackett Schools.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
