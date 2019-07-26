|
GRANT, Marie T. (Sullivan) Of Dedham. Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Grant, Jr. Loving mother to Veronica Alger and her husband Jim, Marguerite and her husband Vincent Costelloe, Rosemarie Colbert and her husband Matthew, Marie-Elena Moloney and her husband Timothy. Devoted grandmother to Juliette and Janine Alger; Helena Costelloe; Matthew, Caroline, and Daniel Colbert; and Liam, Catherine, and Siobhan Moloney. Predeceased by her dear siblings, Helen Finley, Walter Sullivan, and Francis Sullivan. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday, Aug. 2nd, from 4-7pm. Funeral Procession from the funeral home on Saturday morning, Aug. 3rd, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or italianhome.org Holden- Dunn- Lawler
