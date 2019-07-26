Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
157 Washington St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Joseph's Cemetery
View Map
GRANT, Marie T. (Sullivan) Of Dedham. Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Grant, Jr. Loving mother to Veronica Alger and her husband Jim, Marguerite and her husband Vincent Costelloe, Rosemarie Colbert and her husband Matthew, Marie-Elena Moloney and her husband Timothy. Devoted grandmother to Juliette and Janine Alger; Helena Costelloe; Matthew, Caroline, and Daniel Colbert; and Liam, Catherine, and Siobhan Moloney. Predeceased by her dear siblings, Helen Finley, Walter Sullivan, and Francis Sullivan. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday, Aug. 2nd, from 4-7pm. Funeral Procession from the funeral home on Saturday morning, Aug. 3rd, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or italianhome.org Holden- Dunn- Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
