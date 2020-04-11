|
KELLER, Marie T. (O'Donnell) Devoted Mother & Educator Tewksbury, Mrs. Marie T. (O'Donnell) Keller, 87, wife of the late Charles J. Keller and mother of the late Brian C. Keller, died April 8, 2020 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Born in Salem, on January 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. O'Donnell, Sr. and Maude A. (McManus) O'Donnell. Marie was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School and St. James High School in Salem. She continued her education at Salem State University, where she earned her B.S. in Education. Mrs. Keller taught elementary school in the Ipswich and Salem Public School Systems. She also taught at Sawyer Nursery School in Reading and St. Patrick School in Stoneham. She was a former Trustee of the Reading Public Library, a Reading Town Meeting Member and member of Friends of Reading Public Library. She was a faithful member of the former Reading College Club and served as President. She was a longtime member of The Explorer's Lifelong Learning Institute of Salem State University. Marie is survived by her daughter, Christine M. Keller and her son-in-law, Walter W. Talbot of Worcester, her sister-in-law, Nancy O'Donnell of Cincinnati, several nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Keller, her son, Brian C. Keller, and her brothers, Henry, Jr., William, Philip "Gus," and the Rev. John F. O'Donnell. She leaves many friends from all chapters of her beautiful life, including new friends at Emerald Court and her lifelong friend, Betty Shea. Arrangements: A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Marie's life will be announced at a future date. Burial at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading was privately held. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O'Donnell – Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations of SALEM. To honor Marie's love of books, particularly a good mystery, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Tewksbury Public Library, 300 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Marie's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories and view her online tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020