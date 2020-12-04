McDONNELL, Marie T. (Reidy) Age 82, of Milton, passed away December 3rd at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Andy." Mother of Michael A. McDonnell, John J. McDonnell of and his wife Carla, Andrew N. McDonnell and his wife Allison, and Kevin S. McDonnell and his wife Heather, all of Milton. She was the proud and adoring Nana to Ryan, Mollie, Meghan, Bailey, Patrick, Sarah, Andrew, Michael, Matthew and Shannon. Loving sister to Margaret "Peggy" McHugh & her husband Michael of Whitman. Also survived by niece Maryanne and nephews Michael & Brian and many relatives in Ireland. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday from 4-7 pm. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or St. Agatha's Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
