METIVIER, Marie T. Of Arlington, September 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine (Mullins) and Evariste Metivier, Sr. Loving sister of Marjorie Metivier of Arlington, the late Evariste, Jr., and William Metivier. Loving aunt of Marilyn Ryan of Chelmsford and the late Kathryn Webber. Further survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Saturday, September 14th at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Saturday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Marie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019