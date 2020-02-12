Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE T. (KENNEY) STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE T. (KENNEY) STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS, Marie T. (Kenney) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, at the age of 86. Wife of the late James E. Stevens, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kelly) Kenney of Brookline, and sister of the late John Kenney and his late wife Patricia of California. A graduate of Regis College, Class of 1954. She had a 44 year career in Probation, retiring as Chief Probation Officer of the District Court of Newton. She became the first female Chief when appointed to the position in 1977. Visitation at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, February 18, from 9-10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Theresa's Chapel, 10 St. Theresa Avenue, West Roxbury at 10am. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -