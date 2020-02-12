|
|
STEVENS, Marie T. (Kenney) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, at the age of 86. Wife of the late James E. Stevens, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kelly) Kenney of Brookline, and sister of the late John Kenney and his late wife Patricia of California. A graduate of Regis College, Class of 1954. She had a 44 year career in Probation, retiring as Chief Probation Officer of the District Court of Newton. She became the first female Chief when appointed to the position in 1977. Visitation at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, February 18, from 9-10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Theresa's Chapel, 10 St. Theresa Avenue, West Roxbury at 10am. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020