ROY, Marie Theresa (Palumbo) Of Reading, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edwin R. Roy. Devoted mother of Paul R. Roy of Reading and his girlfriend Denise Alford of Wilmington. Sister of the late John Palumbo. She also leaves her dear friend Marie Jenei of Shirley and her beloved grandog, Lucky. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Wood End Cemetery, Reading. Funeral Home Visiting Hours Monday from 4-8pm. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019