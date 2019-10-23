|
TORIGIAN, Marie (Beberian) Of Everett, passed away October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arakiel Torigian. Devoted mother of Matthews "Mike" Torigian and Jacqueline M. Chapski husband Stephen, all from Everett. Cherished grandmother of Monique Chapski of FL. Dear sister of the late George Beberian. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Friday, October 25th, from 10-11am. Followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to the . Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019