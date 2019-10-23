Boston Globe Obituaries
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
MARIE TORIGIAN
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
MARIE (BEBERIAN) TORIGIAN


1926 - 2019
MARIE (BEBERIAN) TORIGIAN Obituary
TORIGIAN, Marie (Beberian) Of Everett, passed away October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arakiel Torigian. Devoted mother of Matthews "Mike" Torigian and Jacqueline M. Chapski husband Stephen, all from Everett. Cherished grandmother of Monique Chapski of FL. Dear sister of the late George Beberian. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Friday, October 25th, from 10-11am. Followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to the . Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
