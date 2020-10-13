1/1
MARIE TYNAN
TYNAN, Marie Of Saugus, formerly of Somerville, loving life partner of Phyllis Barone with whom she shared 31 years. Daughter of the late Francis X. & Phyllis (Vena) Tynan. Dear daughter-in-law of Raffaella Barone. Sister of the late Lillian Johnson. Sister-in-law of Ursula DiMore, Lena DeMiles, Virginia Ciccone, Connie Mills, Fiorella Haskell, Tony Barone, Frances Barone & Annette Barone. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Everett Grace Food Pantry www.facebook.com/gracefoodpantryeverett/. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Relatives & friends are invited. Adhering to COVID-19 protocol of the CDC, face mask, social distancing & building capacity limitations will be observed at the visitation. A private family graveside will be held following. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
