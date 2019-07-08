|
KASETA, Marie V. (McNulty) Age 88 years. Wife of the late Vincent Kaseta. Mother of Vincent Kaseta II and his wife Karen of Grafton, Steve Kaseta and his wife Sharon of Rye, New York, Matthew Kaseta and his wife Deborah of South Burlington, Vermont and Maureen Kaseta of Carbondale, Colorado. Grandmother of Kyle, Shane, Sarah, Devin, Libby, Owen and Ryan and great-grandmother of Ryder. She was the sister of the late John "Buddy" McNulty, Bernard McNulty, Allison Dennis and Dorothy Price. Her Funeral will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Peter's Church, Court Street, Plymouth at 10:30AM, followed by committal services at the National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019