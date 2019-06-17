MELCHIN, Marie V. (Miller) Age 83, of Abington, formerly of Dorchester and Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 16, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late John and Helen Miller. Marie was the loving wife of 51 years to the late Charles R. Melchin. She was the devoted mother of Mary Lysakowski and husband Robert of Ware, Carol Mullen and husband Paul of Abington, Maureen Tomlin and husband Scott of Abington, and Paul Melchin and wife Stacie of Georgetown. She was an adoring grandmother to Kathleen Huff and husband Evan of Southampton, Michael Lysakowski and wife Sonya of Abington, Megan Tomlin of Quincy, Elizabeth Mullen, John Tomlin, and Susan Mullen all of Abington, and Kevin and Steven Melchin of Georgetown. She was the dear sister of Rosamond Abbott of Weymouth, Edward Miller of Milton, Kathleen Riley of Weymouth, Margaret "Peggy" Miller of Dorchester, and the late Frances Lynch, Virginia Sullivan, Louise Burke, and Gerard Miller. Marie was an aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Marie was an avid reader, card player, and baker. She enjoyed entertaining and opening up her home to dear friends and family during the holidays. She will be fondly remembered for her wit and the great pride she took in all of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for many years and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. Marie faithfully prayed the rosary every evening.



Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Friday, June 21 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington 9am. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Television, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 or Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, 600 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2019