EVANS, Marien Elaine Age 86, of Seven Fields, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born Sept. 2, 1932 in Silver City, NM, daughter of the late Henry Neil, and Ruby Belle (Pruit) Mulanax; loving mother of Debra Evans (Kenneth Pokrifka); dear grandma of Brian, and Gwenore Pokrifka; caring aunt of Janet Kunka, Mollie Melvin, and Robin Thorstenson; great-aunt of Caitlin Melvin.



Marien was known as someone interested in her community. To that end, during her retirement, she served as the president of her local homeowners' association for many years. Before she retired and moved to the Pittsburgh area, Marien, after being a home-maker for many years, returned to school and obtained her law degree. With that degree, she proudly served as legal counsel for the Boston School Committee for many years, as well as being legal advisory to the Leahy Clinic in Boston. However, many people in her neighborhood remember her most for her little white dogs, who would great everyone with great energy and who she loved dearly.



Family and friends are welcome Thursday and Friday, from 2-4, 6-8 pm at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, CRANBERRY TWP. A Celebration of Marien's Life will be held Saturday at 10:30 am at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Matt Klenk. Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2019