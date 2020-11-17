diBENEDETTO, Marilyn A. "Cookie" (Corcoran) Of Clinton, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully in the comfort and care of her family on November 16, 2020. Devoted wife of Bernard "Barney" diBenedetto of Clinton. Beloved mother of Bernard diBenedetto, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Hopkinton; Katie Henley of Sudbury and Nancy Vanasse and her husband Michael of Clinton. Sister of Henry F. Corcoran, Jr. and his wife Marie of Falmouth; William J. Corcoran and his wife Janice of Falmouth; Susan E. Romeo of Amesbury; Vincent Corcoran and his wife Judy of Waltham and the late Gerald Corcoran. Also survived by six grandchildren, ten nieces and thirteen nephews. Cookie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana and friend. She spent her formative years in Waltham and was an Executive Secretary for many years at Raytheon before retiring. She was a member of the Wayland Woman's Club and St. Ann's Altar Guild. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, holiday gatherings with family and going to the theatre and plays. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Private family services will be held. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services at 12:30 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at North Cemetery, 65 Old Sudbury Road, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in her memory may be sent to Nashoba Nursing Services and Hospice, 3 Patterson, Shirley, MA 01464 and would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Cookie's life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com