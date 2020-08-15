Boston Globe Obituaries
LONGO, Marilyn A. Of Revere, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on August 12, 2020. Born to the late Joseph and Theresa (Ciampa) Longo. Cherished sister of the late Joseph Longo. Marilyn is survived by many close friends and extended family. Services will be held at a later date. J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial Street, BOSTON, MA 02109, has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
