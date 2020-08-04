|
McCANN, Marilyn A. Reunited on Thursday, July 30th, with her husband and love of her life the late John J. McCann. Marilyn and her late husband Jack raised four loving sons. Always at the center of their lives was family. Marilyn leaves behind her sons; Brian McCann and his wife Erin, Michael McCann and his wife, Kathie, Keith McCann and his wife, Monique and David McCann. Linda Payne, who she regarded as her daughter and husband Steve, and Mum to uncountable others. Mrs. McCann, Nonnie, to ten grandchildren, Joe, Charissa, Brent, Steven, Kaileigh, Anna, Jeff, Eric, Emily and Sam. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Ricciardi and his wife Joyce, and Paul Ricciardi and his wife, Claire. Auntie Marilyn will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Marilyn spent much of her life, when not dancing, listening intently and handing out advice with honesty and humor. Her wisdom left a deep impression on many. Her sons recount how their friends would circle around her in the late hours of parties in their Needham home. While people she had befriended would approach her sons at clubs, stores and restaurants just to say how awesome their mother was. As was her desire, there will be no viewing or funeral service but rather a celebration of her life in the form of a party for those she loved throughout; from her birthplace in Somerville, to those who grew up by the pool in Needham, and later to the numerous friends from the clubs where she loved to dance. Her sons are hoping to fulfill these wishes in the spring of 2021 with music, dancing and much joy. Marilyn loved her life and her family. She would say that when her time comes to leave this world, she will have no regrets because her heart was filled with gratitude for the life she lived. In lieu of flowers and donations to charity, it is Marilyn's wish for you to surround yourselves with loved ones, raise a toast, laugh, and dance.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020