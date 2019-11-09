Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
MARILYN A. (LIEBERMANN) MCCOMAS

MARILYN A. (LIEBERMANN) MCCOMAS

MARILYN A. (LIEBERMANN) MCCOMAS Obituary
McCOMAS, Marilyn A. (Liebermann) Of Chocorua, NH, formerly of Melrose, Nov. 7, 2019, at age 71. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. McComas with whom she shared 25 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Katherine E. MacDonald and her husband Daniel of Chocorua, NH. Dear sister of Janet Pano and her husband Bob, Eva Liebermann and her significant other Greg, and Walter Liebermann and his wife Pam. Cherished grandmother of Emma-Rose Gallant and Daniel C. MacDonald, Jr. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Marilyn's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 9-10am, followed by her Funeral Service at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute and directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
