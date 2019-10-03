|
McVEY, Marilyn A. Of Hyde Park, formerly of Brighton. Passed on October 2, at the age of 83. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. (O'Connell) McVey. Cherished mother of Paula Walsh and her husband Christopher of Hyde Park. Adored Nana of Christopher Carson and Caitlyn Walsh. She is also survived by a host of extended family. Marilyn will be especially remembered for her dedication to and love for her family, her genuine kindness, and for her unparalleled strength. At Marilyn's request, all services will be private. Those who knew her are asked to perform acts of kindness in her memory. The world can be a better place if we emulate Marilyn's empathy, selflessness and forgiveness. For online guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019