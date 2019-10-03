Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN MCVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN A. MCVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN A. MCVEY Obituary
McVEY, Marilyn A. Of Hyde Park, formerly of Brighton. Passed on October 2, at the age of 83. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. (O'Connell) McVey. Cherished mother of Paula Walsh and her husband Christopher of Hyde Park. Adored Nana of Christopher Carson and Caitlyn Walsh. She is also survived by a host of extended family. Marilyn will be especially remembered for her dedication to and love for her family, her genuine kindness, and for her unparalleled strength. At Marilyn's request, all services will be private. Those who knew her are asked to perform acts of kindness in her memory. The world can be a better place if we emulate Marilyn's empathy, selflessness and forgiveness. For online guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now