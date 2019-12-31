|
|
MITCHELL, Marilyn A. (Rose) Of Stoneham, December 30, 2019 at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Fred "Chet" Mitchell. Devoted mother of Fred J. Mitchell, Jr. and his longtime partner Carole Frederick, David Mitchell and Nancy L. Moore and her husband Charles Scott. Devoted and cherished grandmother of Kristin M. Tammaro and her husband David, Scott M. Moore and his close friend Aleksandra Boots, Kenneth J. Mitchell and Steven A. Mitchell. Dear sister of the late Lawrence Rose and his late wife Ethel, the late Edward Rose and his surviving wife Beverly and the late Marie King and her surviving husband Alan. Loving daughter of the late Anthony Rose and Lydia (Lucias) Rose. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, January 2nd, from 4-8pm, in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Funeral is private. For directions or to send a memorial condolence,
www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories
781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020