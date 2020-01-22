|
KOEHLER, Marilyn Alice (Dingwell) Of Sutton, formerly of Bellingham and Walpole, January 19, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late William O. Koehler, Jr. Loving mother of Lawrence M. Koehler of Ossian, Indiana, Cynthia A. Fuller of Norwell, Diane L. Spain of Sutton, and the late David W. Koehler. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 3. Sister of Nancy First of Sudbury, the late Marjorie Dingwell, and the late Doris Dingwell-O'Brien. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Marilyn's visitation on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel in the Welcome Center of Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High Street, Canton on Monday at 1:30 PM. As Marilyn loved animals, her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: The MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or at www.mspca.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020