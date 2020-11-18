BURQUE, Marilyn Ann A resident of Lexington, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age 66, at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts. Beloved wife of David Joseph Burque and cherished mother of Kathryn Ann Burque, Harris and her husband Fergus, grandmother of Anastasia and Makayla Harris all of Norcross, Georgia, sister of Marcia Elliott of Malden, Louise McDonough Aiello of Melrose, Robert McDonough of Woburn, Thomas McDonough of Billerica and the late Kenneth McDonough of Malden, Massachusetts. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/guestbook,