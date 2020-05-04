Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARILYN CASTINE
MARILYN ANN CASTINE

MARILYN ANN CASTINE Obituary
CASTINE, Marilyn Ann Of Reading, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 88. She is the beloved daughter of the late Wilbur and Catherine A. (LeFave) Castine. Cherished sister of R. Allan Castine and his late wife Nancy, J. Dennis Castine and the late Kenneth W. Castine and his late wife Diane, the late Wilbur F. Castine, Jr. and his wife Pat, the late Robert A. Castine, David L. Castine and Norma F. Castine. She is also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately with a Celebration of Life to follow. For further information and to leave an online condolence message, please go to

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
