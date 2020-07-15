|
CIRAFICE, Marilyn Ann Age 82, of Canton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Marilyn was born in Boston and was a graduate of St. Clement's high school. She was an Administrator for UMASS Boston Dean's Office for years, where she attended classes and met several friends. Marilyn enjoyed shopping and trips with her family (especially her girls trips). She had a knack for organizing and enjoyed refurbishing furniture. She loved to read and take her dog for walks.
Marilyn's first love was always her husband of 59 years, and her family.
Her family included her 6 children and 10 grandchildren, to whom she was known as Amma and Grandma. She enjoyed engaging with her grandchildren and "gifting" them with love and lots of attention.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Ronald Cirafice, loving children, John (of Canton), Bobby and Jean Cirafice of Hanover, Mary and Bob D'Orval of Cohasset, James and Tammy Cirafice of Hanover, Richard Cirafice and fianc?e Alethia Botchis of Hingham, William and Julie of Hanover, and her sisters Sarah Locke of Canton, Betty and Billy Brackett of Falmouth. Predeceased by her sister Janet Ford. Her 10 grandchildren: Bobby, Jr., Kevin Cirafice, Nicole, James, Jr., Christopher, Joseph, Nicholas Sydney, Kaleigh, and Ari, and her cherished dog "Bella."
Marilyn will be deeply missed by all her knew her.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020