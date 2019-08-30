|
DiFONZO, Marilyn Ann (Zizza) Of Medford, Aug. 28. Beloved wife of the late George DiFonzo. Devoted mother of William R. DiFonzo, and Johnna A. Hardy and her husband Kevin. Loving grandmother of Dustin, Caroline and Elizabeth Hardy. Dear sister of Janet Comerford, John Zizza, Connie Smith and the late Joseph Zizza. Also survived by loving family and friends. Marilyn loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun, and doing cross-word puzzles. She was an amazing cook, and loved traveling to Italy. Marilyn had a great sense of humor and those who knew her will always remember her laugh. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with family in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 9-11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019