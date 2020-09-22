PALEY, Marilyn Anne (Barnes) Of Walpole, September 21, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of Dean A. Paley. Loving mother of Kelly Anne Rodinback and her husband, Mike, of Webster and Mark David Paley and his wife, Lindsey, of Warwick, Rhode Island. Cherished grandmother of Dean Paley and Ayla Paley, both of Warwick, Rhode Island. Sister of Donald A. Barnes of Franklin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Marilyn's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM and Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Neurological Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com