1/
MARILYN ANNE (BARNES) PALEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALEY, Marilyn Anne (Barnes) Of Walpole, September 21, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of Dean A. Paley. Loving mother of Kelly Anne Rodinback and her husband, Mike, of Webster and Mark David Paley and his wife, Lindsey, of Warwick, Rhode Island. Cherished grandmother of Dean Paley and Ayla Paley, both of Warwick, Rhode Island. Sister of Donald A. Barnes of Franklin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Marilyn's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM and Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Neurological Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 09:30 AM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved