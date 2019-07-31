|
ANTONELLIS, Marilyn B. (Tobin) Of Westwood, passed peacefully in her home on July 29, 2019. She had been able to enjoy her last moments surrounded by her loving husband Tony of 58 years, her five children, and her many grandchildren, family and friends.
She is survived by her doting husband, Tony, daughter, Karen and her husband Mike McCabe of Mansfield, her son, Tony and wife MaryAnne Antonellis of Boston and Westwood, Michael and his wife Betsy Antonellis of Franklin, Christine and her husband Joe of Cheshire, CT and Nancy and her husband Matt of West Haven, CT. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Maria, Kevin and Ally McCabe, Anthony, Nicholas and Joseph Antonellis, Mickey and Lily Antonellis, Maggie and Joseph Norton, and Annabelle and Matthew Pasacreta. She was the sister of the late William Tobin, and is survived by her sisters, Peggy Murphy and Patty O'Malley, as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She was the loving daughter of the late Margaret Murphy.
A longtime resident of Westwood, Marilyn, a passionate reader, and Tony shared a zest for life and enjoyed their many travels throughout the United States and Canada, be it a mule ride to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, skiing at Loon Mountain, long camping trips on the National Seashore, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, fishing camps in Georgia, hiking in Yosemite, or enjoying Cocoa Beach. Her children and grandchildren were her passions and her love, and she could be found throughout her life soaking up the sun on the beaches of Cape Cod, Florida, or the Caribbean, playing in the sand, or fishing with her family. Marilyn was an avid fan of all her children's and grandchildren's sports, activities and never missed an event.
Visiting Hours will be from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD, MA 02090. A Mass will be held at 10am, August 5, 2019 at Saint Margaret Mary Church in Westwood. Burial will follow in the Old Westwood Cemetery, Westwood.
Donations can be made in Marilyn's name to New England Disabled Sports of Loon Mountain, P.O. Box 26, Lincoln, NH 03251. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019