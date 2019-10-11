|
|
MILLER , Marilyn B. Age 93, of Newton, died on Thursday, October 10th. Marilyn was born in 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Asbyll) Barlin. After high school, she worked for the City of New York and started training as a classical singer. She met her husband Aaron at the Laurels Hotel and Country Club in the Catskills where they both worked during the summer of 1943. After marrying, they moved to Rochester, New York, where Aaron began his medical career and Marilyn started a promising career as a mezzo soprano. In the early 1950's they moved to Boston. Marilyn continued to sing at local venues in Boston throughout the 1950's and early 1960's. She also studied at Northeastern University, and earned a Bachelor's Degree cum laude from Pine Manor College. Along with her husband, she shared a passion for literature, music, and movies. She was a voracious reader and, in her later years, ran a contemporary fiction book club at the Newton Free Library. She also loved travel, and she and Aaron spent much time rambling through Europe - Spain was her favorite destination. Aaron passed away in 2016. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Julie and her husband Paul Dansereau of Boston, her sister-in-law, Beatrice Donovan of Evanston, Illinois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be held at 10 am at Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton Centre, MA on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Visitation at the chapel prior to service from 9-9:45 am. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Miller residence in Newton Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or The Newton Free Library. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 12, 2019